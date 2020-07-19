US Commerce Secretary hospitalized on non-coronavirus issues

Washington [United States], July 19 (ANI): US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has been hospitalized but was being informed that it is unrelated to coronavirus.

A department spokesperson said there were 'minor, non-coronavirus related issues'.

Ross who is 82, is 'doing well', the spokesperson said, and that they anticipate Ross will be released from the hospital 'soon,' CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the US has reported 3,711,297 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease till now, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. (ANI)

