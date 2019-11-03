'US committed to building defence ties with India grounded in co-development, innovation'

Washington DC [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Saturday said that the United States is committed to building a defence relationship with India grounded in co-development and innovation after the two countries signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation.

"US committed to building a defence relationship with India grounded in co-development & innovation. DoD U/S Lord's recent Delhi visit made significant contributions to furthering Defense Trade & Technology Initiative, including projects like Lightweight Small Arms Technologies," Wells said in a tweet posted by the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA).

The SOI inked between New Delhi and Washington aims at strengthening dialogue on defence technology cooperation by pursuing detailed planning and making measurable progress" on several specific Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) projects including Lightweight Small Arms Technologies (LSAT).

The SOI was signed during the ninth meeting of DTTI Group, which was held on October 24 and was co-chaired by Subhash Chandra, Secretary, Defence Production, from the Indian Ministry of Defence and Ellen M Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, from the US Department of Defence.

DTTI group meetings are held twice a year, alternating between India and the US, with the aim to bring sustained leadership focus to the bilateral defence trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defence equipment. (ANI)

