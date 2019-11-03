Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells (File photo)
Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells (File photo)

'US committed to building defence ties with India grounded in co-development, innovation'

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:41 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Saturday said that the United States is committed to building a defence relationship with India grounded in co-development and innovation after the two countries signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) to strengthen dialogue on defence technology cooperation.
"US committed to building a defence relationship with India grounded in co-development & innovation. DoD U/S Lord's recent Delhi visit made significant contributions to furthering Defense Trade & Technology Initiative, including projects like Lightweight Small Arms Technologies," Wells said in a tweet posted by the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA).
The SOI inked between New Delhi and Washington aims at strengthening dialogue on defence technology cooperation by pursuing detailed planning and making measurable progress" on several specific Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) projects including Lightweight Small Arms Technologies (LSAT).
The SOI was signed during the ninth meeting of DTTI Group, which was held on October 24 and was co-chaired by Subhash Chandra, Secretary, Defence Production, from the Indian Ministry of Defence and Ellen M Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, from the US Department of Defence.
DTTI group meetings are held twice a year, alternating between India and the US, with the aim to bring sustained leadership focus to the bilateral defence trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defence equipment. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:32 IST

Munir Akram takes charge as Pak's envoy to UN

New York [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan's diplomat Munir Akram took charge as country's new permanent representative to the United Nations here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:28 IST

Nawaz Sharif remains critical, platelet count drops again

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 3 (ANI): Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif continues to remain critical and his platelet count has dropped again even as doctors are trying to reduce the steroid dose being administered to the ailing leader.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:34 IST

Blast in Syrian town bordering Turkey kills 13

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 2 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a bomb-laden car exploded in a Syrian town bordering Turkey on Saturday, Turkish media reported.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:00 IST

Over 30 Pakistani migrants found hidden in truck in southern France

Paris [France], Nov 2 (ANI): Over 30 Pakistani migrants, including three teenagers, were found hidden in a truck after it was intercepted during a routine check on a motorway in southern France, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 21:40 IST

India, Uzbekistan sign 3 MoUs in fields of Military Medicine and...

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 2 (ANI): India and Uzbekistan on Saturday signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of Military Medicine and Military Education to further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:50 IST

India has rid itself of a big factor that sowed seeds of...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 (ANI): India has rid itself of a big factor that sowed seeds of terrorism and separatism in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday in reference to the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Ka

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:29 IST

PM Modi releases commemorative coin marking 550th birth...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as a Thai translation of Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' prior to his speech at the Sawasdee PM Modi event in Bangkok.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:13 IST

Northeast India will be a gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 (ANI): Northeast India is being developed as a gateway to Southeast Asia under Central government's Act East Policy (AEP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, and added that the plans are on cards to establish seamless connectivity between Thailand, Myanmar and nor

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:09 IST

No single government can be credited for deep ties between India...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 (ANI): No single government can be credited for the deep friendship and close ties between India and Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 18:12 IST

India on right path to becoming 3rd largest economy by 2030:...

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 2 (ANI): India is on the right path to becoming the third-largest economy in the world by 2030, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, as New Delhi is focusing on fulfilling the basic necessities of the masses.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:00 IST

Indian diaspora in Thailand welcomes PM Modi

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded warm welcome by members of the Indian community in Thailand upon his arrival in capital Bangkok on Saturday to participate in the ASEAN-India summit.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:54 IST

Volcano erupts on Japan's Satsuma-Iojima island

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 2 (ANI): A volcano erupted on Satsuma-Iojima island in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Saturday, Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Read More
iocl