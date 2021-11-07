US condemns attack targeting residence of Iraq's Prime Minister

Washington [US], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States condemns the reported drone attack targeting the house of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

"We are following the reported drone attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi. We are relieved to learn the Prime Minister was unharmed. This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state," Price said in a statement.

He added that the US is in close contact with the Iraqi security forces and has offered assistance in investigating the attack.



In the early hours of Sunday, Al Arabiya reported that a rocket struck the house of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during a drone attack. The broadcaster said Al-Kadhimi was slightly injured, along with several of his security guards. The Shafaq news agency said citing an Iraqi security source that three of the prime minister's security guards were injured.

According to Al Arabiya, there was also heavy gunfire exchange near the Green Zone in Baghdad. A security source told the broadcaster that a drone believed to have been involved in the attack on Al-Kadhimi's house was intercepted.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter following the reported drone attack targeting his house that he was fine and was calling for calm and restraint from everyone.

The Iraqi News Agency (INA) said citing security forces that there was an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate the prime minister with the help of a drone, but he was not hurt. (ANI/Sputnik)

