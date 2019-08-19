US condemns 'barbaric' terror attack at wedding hall in Kabul

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The United States on Sunday (local time) condemned the terrorist attack on a wedding hall in the Afghan capital which killed at least 63 people and injured over 180.

"We condemn in the strongest terms ISIS' barbaric #kabulblast on the wedding party in Kabul that left nearly 63 dead and hundreds injured. The US stands with the Afghan government and people," US National Security Advisor, John Bolton, tweeted.

An explosion hit a wedding reception in the west of Kabul on Saturday evening. An explosive device was reportedly detonated by a suicide attacker. The Afghan Interior Ministry said that women and children were among the victims. The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in the day, US State Department's spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, also released a statement on the attack, reiterating Washington's position toward it, Sputnik reported.

"The United States condemns the despicable [IS] attack at a wedding hall in Kabul yesterday. The Afghan people deserve a future free from terror. That is why it is time for all Afghans to join in the #AfghanPeaceProcess and build a united front against the menace of [IS]," Ortagus wrote on Twitter.

The blast rocked Kabul less than a week after the United States and the Taliban finished the eighth round of peace talks in Doha. Even though the group denied any involvement in the bombing and condemned it well before the IS claimed responsibility, President Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban "cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide a platform for terrorists."

Around 180 people sustained injuries in the incident.

The incident came a few days after the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and just before the country was to marks it 100th Independence day on Monday. (ANI)

