US condemns Houthi attack against UAE, vows to stand beside Emirati partners

Washington [US], January 18 (ANI): The US on Monday (local time) condemned the Houthi attack against UAE that killed three civilians and vowed to stand beside Emirati partners against all threats to their territory.

"The United States strongly condemns today's terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, which killed three innocent civilians. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for this attack, and we will work with the UAE and international partners to hold them accountable, read a statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"Our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory," added Sullivan.

Two Indian nationals are among the three people killed and six injured in the explosions in Abu Dhabi today as three petroleum tanker trucks blew up after catching fire near a major oil storage facility in the Mussafah area of the capital of UAE.



Abu Dhabi police said that the explosion involving three oil tankers and a fire in the construction site of the emirate's new airport extension was potentially caused by drones.

"The fire provoked an explosion in three tanks for transporting fuel in the Misfah area near the fuel depots of the Emirati state-owned company ADNOC," the police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition destroyed 8 drones headed towards the kingdom, according to Al Jazeera.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, at the same time as the attack, told the Almasirah broadcaster that the Yemeni rebel group will soon reveal details about the military operation in the UAE territory.

The UAE has been part of a Saudi-led military campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015. It intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 as part of the Arab Coalition but scaled down its operations in 2019. (ANI)

