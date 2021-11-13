US condemns journalist Danny Fenster's sentencing in Myanmar

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): The United States denounces the decision of Myanmar authorities to sentence American journalist Danny Fenster, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Friday (local time).

A military court in Myanmar has sentenced Fenster to 11 years in prison, according to his lawyer.

"The Burmese military regime's sentencing of U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is an unjust conviction of an innocent person. The United States condemns this decision. We are closely monitoring Danny's situation and will continue to work for his immediate release. We will do so until Danny returns home safely to his family," Price said.



37-years-old Fenster has been detained in Myanmar for more than five months and denied bail, CNN reported.

Fenster, who hails from Michigan is being held in Insein Prison in Yangon city, since his May 24 arrest.

The American broadcaster said charges on Fenster include visa breaches, unlawful association with an illegal group and incitement.

He was also given a fine in the local currency equivalent to USD 50. The American journalist is one of about 100 scribes detained since the coup. Around 30 remain behind bars, the CNN report said.

According to his lawyer, Fenster was hit with two new criminal charges under the country's sedition and terrorism laws, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. (ANI)

