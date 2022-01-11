US condemns North Korea's missile launch as 'threat' to international community

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): The United States condemns North Korea's latest missile launch and reiterated its commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan, Yonhap News Agency reported citing a state department spokesperson on Tuesday.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch. This launch is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email.



The DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on January 6.

The missile, launched by the Academy of Defence Science on Wednesday, manoeuvred 120 km laterally before it precisely hit a target 700 km away, which proved the reliability of a new fuel system, the report said.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his deep regret over North Korea missile launch and instructed his officials to ensure the safety of aircraft and ships for any type of event. (ANI)

