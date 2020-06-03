US congratulates 3 Indian companies NASA selected to design ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Washington D.C. [US], June 3 (ANI): The US has congratulated three Indian companies NASA selected to make a ventilator specifically designed to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Congrats to the 3 Indian companies @NASA selected to make a ventilator specifically designed to treat COVID19 patients. Only 21 licenses were granted worldwide -- a testament to the grantees & the importance of the US-India partnership to combat COVID19," said the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in a tweet.

It made the comments re-tweeting a May 30 tweet by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which said: "Manufacturers were selected to make our #COVID19-specific ventilator, VITAL. It's simpler and more affordable than traditional ventilators, freeing the latter for more severe symptoms. Its design can be used in field hospitals."

According to a release from NASA on May 29 -- VITAL (Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally), the high-pressure ventilator was designed to use one-seventh the parts of a traditional ventilator, relying on parts already available in supply chains.

"It offers a simpler, more affordable option for treating critical patients while freeing up traditional ventilators for those with the most severe COVID-19 symptoms. Its flexible design means it also can be modified for use in field hospitals" the release said. (ANI)

