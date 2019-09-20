Host of events scheduled across the Himalayan nation to mark the occasion
US congratulates Nepal on 4th Constitution Day

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 20 (ANI): US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Friday extended best wishes to Nepal for commemorating the fourth anniversary of its Constitution and said that his country is committed to supporting the Himalayan country's continued development as a stable, prosperous, and sovereign nation.
"On behalf of the government of the United States and the American people, I offer my best wishes to the people of Nepal on your Constitution Day on September 20," the State Secretary said in a statement.
"The United States and Nepal have enjoyed more than seven decades of friendship and close ties between our peoples. The United States is committed to supporting Nepal's continued development as a stable, prosperous, and sovereign nation."
"On this special occasion, I congratulate all Nepalis as you celebrate this important holiday," the statement added.
The Nepal government held various events across the country to celebrate the occasion. A special event was held at Nepal Army Pavilion in Tundikhel with President Bidya Devi Bhandari as the chief guest. Likewise, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the function, also attended by Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana, Chairman of National Assembly Ganesh Timilsina, among other high ranking government officials and Members of Parliament, The Himalayan Times reported.
Meanwhile, the State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also wished the Nepali government and its countrymen on the occasion.
"The friendship between the American and Nepali people serves as the bedrock of our strong relationship, and we remain committed to supporting Nepal's democratic journey," the Department said in a tweet.
Queen Elizabeth II also extended warm greetings to President Bhandari on the occasion of the Constitution Day and National Day of Nepal.
Other dignitaries, including US President Donald, also followed the British Queen and extended warm greetings to the Himalayan nation today.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his wishes to the country and its people.
The Constitution, which is the seventh in Nepal, is the first statute drafted by the elected people's representatives after six decades of political struggle in the country. Nepal shifted to a federal democratic system from a unitary system with the promulgation of the existing constitution.
The Nepali government has announced a public holiday today to celebrate the day. (ANI)

