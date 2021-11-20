US Congress members sign letter supporting Taiwan's Interpol bid

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): Urging the Biden administration to assist Taiwan's bide to join the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and participate as an observer in this year's General Assembly meeting to be held next week, 71 US representatives have signed a joint letter, a media report said.

The letter, a bipartisan effort led by Representatives John Curtis and Michael Guest from the Republican Party and Gerry Connolly from the Democratic Party, was addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Interpol Washington Director Michael Hughes nearly two weeks earlier, reported Taiwan Focus.

Taiwan could work with the US and other international allies by participating in Interpol, rooting out corruption and abuse of the Interpol system, read the letter, which was revealed in a press release issued Thursday by Curtis' office.



"Taiwan deserves a seat at the table to work with the US and other democratic partners to root out corruption and abuse in Interpol," said Curtis said in a press release.

"This Administration needs to fulfill the intent laws passed by Congress, counter China's influence, and make a strong push for Taiwan's participation in Interpol ahead of the General Assembly meeting later this month," the release added.

Additionally, authoritarian influence at Interpol has led to abuse of the Interpol "Red Notice" system by dictatorships like Russia, Belarus, and China, said Curtis. (ANI)





