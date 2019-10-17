Kashmiri women walk past an Indian security personnel during restrictions in the region
Kashmiri women walk past an Indian security personnel during restrictions in the region

US: Congressional briefing on Kashmir held to promote pluralism in region

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:31 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Indo-American Community Federation on Wednesday organised a congressional briefing at the Capitol Hill on Wednesday with an aim to promoting pluralism in Kashmir, as well as to reconnect and reintegrate the hearts and minds of the people living in the region.
The briefing, titled, 'Kashmir the Way Forward', was organised in collaboration with Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA) and USINPAC and saw the participation of several congressmen, Chairman of House of Foreign Relation Committee, Elliot Enge, congressional staff, and a large number of Indian-Americans and Kashmiri Pandits.
Speaking on the occasion, Shakun Malik, the President of Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA) talked about the plight of ethnically cleansed Kashmiri Pandits and the discrimination faced by Kashmiri women, minorities and weaker sections of society due to Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution.
Heart-wrenching personal stories by some victims of Kashmiri terrorism in 1990-1991 were shared by three Kashmiri Pandits: Swapna Raina, Archana Kokroo, and Scahin Koul. Jeff M Smith, a Research Fellow from Heritage Foundation, who has previously visited Kashmir, was touched by these stories and wondered why these accounts of genocide and ethnic cleansing had not been covered by the western press, while Pakistan's narrative about Kashmir has been getting wide press coverage.
Smith reiterated that the US views India's move to abrogate Article 370 as the country's internal matter.
Speaking on the occasions, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, who sponsored the event, emphasised that India and the US need to work together to strengthen their democracies.
Other attendees included C Shaykher, a renowned cardiologist from Florida, who spoke about misconceptions about Hindutva and touched upon the historic perspective of Kashmir with emphasis that Kashmiri Hindus have five thousand years of documented civilizational legacy.
SurinderKaul, the International Coordinator of Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, stated that "the most dangerous framing of the issue in the US media reporting is fanning religious polarization with the use of the Hindu Muslim binary. The only binary that exists in Kashmir is that between Peace and Violence, the later introduced by the gun culture of the terrorists.
In the past few weeks, terrorists aided and abetted by Pakistan have killed four innocent people in cold blood and are making attempts to disrupt public harmony.
He made reference to a declaration of Jihad by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and condemned attempts to sanctify violence by him.
JeevanZutshi, who hosted the briefing event, emphasized that the way forward for Kashmir is to ensure that people of all religions, including minorities, live peacefully in Kashmir with justice, security and economic opportunities for all and hoped that US congress passes a resolution endorsing Kashmiri Pandit ethnic cleansing.
A brief video presentation about current life in Kashmir depicting gradual return to normalcy in Kashmir including business in hospitals and schools was also played at the event. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:48 IST

New 'great' Brexit deal agreed with EU: Boris Johnson

London [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said that a new "great" Brexit deal has been reached with the European Union (EU).

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:33 IST

Germany will not supply weapons to Turkey: Angela Merkel

Berlin [Germany], Oct 17 (ANI): In the wake of Turkey's operation in northeast Syria, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Berlin would not deliver any arms to Ankara.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:30 IST

Afghan security forces launch operations in northern Baghlan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 17 (ANI): Afghan security forces on Wednesday night launched operations against Taliban militants in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan to clear the insurgents, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:19 IST

Catalan protests: Police detain 20 people during demonstration

Moscow [Russia], Oct 17 (ANI): As many as 20 people were detained during the Wednesday protests in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:13 IST

Pakistan: Fire breaks out at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

Hassan Abdal [Pakistan], Oct 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib in the Pakistani city of Hasan Abdal on Wednesday, local authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:30 IST

Veteran Labour MP quits party citing concerns over growth of...

London [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Jewish Labour MP Louise Ellman has quit the party after 55 years, citing concerns over the growth of antisemitism in the party under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, who she believes is a danger to Britain.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:53 IST

Hong Kong: Pro-democracy leader attacked with hammers and knives

Hong Kong, Oct 17 (ANI): A leading Hong Kong pro-democracy leader Jimmy Sham was hospitalised on Wednesday evening after he was attacked by a group of men wielding hammers and knives.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:13 IST

Hong Kong council session adjourns as pro-democracy lawmakers...

Hong Kong, Oct 17 (ANI): Hong Kong's Legislative Council meeting was adjourned on Thursday after pro-democracy lawmakers heckled Chief Executive Carrie Lam for the second day in a row.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:02 IST

UNSC expresses concern over situation in northeastern Syria

New York [US], Oct 17 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday expressed deep concerns over the risks of the further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in northeastern Syria and the escape of Islamic State terrorists following Turkey's military operation in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:45 IST

US House passes resolution opposing Trump's decision to withdraw...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 354-60 to pass a resolution opposing President Donald Trump's decision to pull US troops out of northeastern Syria amid ongoing military operation by Turkey.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:28 IST

Typhoon Hagibis: Japan considers postponing emperor's enthronement parade

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 17 (ANI): The Japanese government is planning to postpone an enthronement parade for Emperor Naruhito due to typhoon Hagibis that has left a trail of destruction across the country, national broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:52 IST

PM Modi expresses grief on bus mishap in Saudi Arabia's Medina

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief on the loss of 35 lives due to a bus accident that took place in Saudi Arabia's Medina province on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl