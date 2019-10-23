US Congressional hearing: Proscribed terror outfit perpetrated Mumbai attacks, shot journalist in Kashmir, says Aarti Tikoo Singh

Washington [USA], Oct 23 (ANI): Aarti Tikoo Singh, senior Indian journalist from Kashmir exposed nefarious activities of Pakistan based terror groups during US House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday and spoke about LeT killing of Kashmir based journalist Shujaat Bukhari and the proscribed terror outfits involvement in Mumbai attacks.

Speaking during the American Congressional sub-committee hearing on 'Human Rights in South Asia', Singh said, "On June 14, 2018, Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba in Srinagar, terror group banned by the US that perpetrated Mumbai terror attacks."

"Why did they kill him? Because Shujaat wanted Pakistan to end violence and human rights abuse in Kashmir, they killed him because he wanted peace", she added.

Bukhari was the editor of Rising Kashmir and was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar on June 14, 2018. Following investigations, Jammu and Kashmir Police had revealed that Bukhari's murder conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan and was carried out by the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). (ANI)