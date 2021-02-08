US Congressman Ron Wright dies after battle with COVID-19

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI/Sputnik): US Congressman Ron Wright, a Republican representing Texas' 6th congressional district, has died following a battle with COVID-19, his office said on Monday.

"Congressman Ron Wright passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on Feb. 7, 2021," the statement said.

Wright and his wife, Susan, had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas two weeks ago after contracting COVID-19, it added. Wright had been battling lung cancer since 2019.



Wright was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2018 and reelected during the general elections in November. The 67-year-old sat on the foreign affairs and education and labor congressional committees.

Wright is the first sitting US Congressman to succumb to complications from the disease. In December, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, a Republican from Louisiana, died after contracting the virus and a resulting blood clot.

Wright is survived by his wife, brother, three children and nine grandchildren. (ANI/Sputnik)

