US Congressman urges Biden to sanction Pakistan for supporting Taliban

Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): A US Congressman on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on Pakistan and cut off its aid over the country's assistance to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

US Congressman Mike Waltz (FL-6) sent a letter to President Biden saying that the US must immediately cut off all aid to Pakistan and consider sanctioning Islamabad unless they change course and make greater efforts to prevent the Taliban from using their border region to regroup between firefights, the congressman said in a press release.

He also urged Biden to take immediate steps to provide assistance to the Afghan people in their fight against the Taliban, the congressman said in a press release.



In the letter, Congressman Waltz requested Biden provide military resources to assist the Afghan National Security Forces including air support to blunt the Taliban offensive.

He also asked the Biden administration for Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad's resignation due to his catastrophic diplomatic strategy.

In the letter, the congressman also raised concerns that Al-Qaeda may intend to regroup in the wake of Taliban advances and again strike the West and it will be far more costly in blood and treasure to allow Al-Qaeda to establish the same type of caliphate ISIS created in Iraq & Syria.

Raising concerns over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Mike added that if the US doesn't assist the Afghanistan government then the country could implode by the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and that will be a tragedy that will not only devastate the families and those who have sacrificed so much but the collective conscience of the US. (ANI)

