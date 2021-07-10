US Congressman, USIBC President extend wishes to new US envoy to India

Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): US Congressman Brad Sherman and US-India Business Council (USIBC) President Nisha Biswal on Saturday extended their wishes to the new US envoy to India Eric Garcetti.

"As Co-Chair of the Congressional India Caucus, I look forward to working with @MayorOfLA Garcetti to strengthen the relationship between the world's oldest and largest democracies," tweeted Brad Sherman.

"An inspired choice by @POTUS to name @ericgarcetti for US Ambassador to India. Excited to see Mayor Garcetti put his bits of Hindi to good use and advance the US-India partnership. Proud that @USIBC had the chance to engage Mayor Garcetti with India's Ambassador at the time," tweeted Nisha Biswal.



President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) announced his intent to nominate LA Mayor Garcetti to become the new US Ambassador to India.

Mayor Garcetti's close political ties to President Biden and his experience in the national and international arenas present a welcome opportunity for the diaspora to work together to continue bridging US-India ties.

Garcetti's selection, which has long been anticipated, an ambassadorship in India would allow Garcetti to work on such issues as pandemic relief, climate change, trade and immigration, offering him new foreign policy experience. (ANI)

