US Congressman Waltz urges Biden to provide air support in Afghanistan

Washington [US], August 15 (ANI): US Congressman Mike Waltz (Florida) sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday urging him to take immediate steps to provide air support in Afghanistan and recall Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad.

"I ask you to commit US air support to blunt the Taliban offensive. Taliban forces are exposed on the ground much as they were in 2001. Air support will give the Government of Afghanistan and ANSF time to regroup and turn the tide of battle. They are doing the fighting and dying on the ground, but American air support will bolster their resolve and change the battlefield psychology," said Waltz in the letter.

Congressman Waltz requested President Biden provide military resources to assist the Afghan National Security Forces including air support to blunt the Taliban offensive, immediately cut off aid to Pakistan and consider sanctions, and asked for Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad's resignation due to his catastrophic diplomatic strategy.

He also slammed Khalilzad and said that he was baffled by his recent statement that was detached from reality and sanity.

"He has claimed the Taliban have made "substantial progress" on their counterterrorism commitments, despite being behind bombings targeting innocent civilians in Kabul, the ruthless mass executions of surrendering ANSF, and the brutal reprisals against our Afghans allies, and their families, who supported American forces," added the letter.



"Taliban are taking their abuses against women to new grotesque levels with multiple reports of forced marriages and sex slavery. Ambassador Khalilzad has provided you with poor counsel and his diplomatic strategy has failed spectacularly," said Waltz.

"Ambassador Khalilzad has convinced multiple administrations that the Taliban is interested in governing and peace. It is clear that the Taliban is only interested in brutality and power. In light of this catastrophe, Ambassador Khalilzad should resign immediately or be relieved from his position," the letter read.

Since the withdrawal decision and the subsequent pullout of the American military, intelligence, and contractor resources, the situation in Afghanistan has rapidly deteriorated with the Taliban on the move.

Blaming Pakistan for the upheaval in Afghanistan, Waltz said Pakistan's military strategy is dictating the Taliban.

"Pakistan's military strategy is dictating the Taliban. At the least, Pakistan is complicit with Taliban advance and is choosing not to coordinate with the ANSF. At worst, the Pakistani military and intelligence services may be directly aiding the Taliban offensive," read the letter.

He advised the US to immediately cut off all aid to Pakistan. "I ask that your Administration also consider sanctioning Pakistan unless they change course and make greater efforts to prevent the Taliban from using their border region to regroup between firefights." (ANI)

