US considers urgent visas for vulnerable Afghan women after troop pull out

Washington [US] July 8 (ANI): Human and Women rights activists have asked the Biden administration to provide up to 2,000 visas specifically for vulnerable women and women's advocates who are at risk after the US troops pull out from Afghanistan.

The Khaama Press reported that almost 18,000 translators and interpreters from Afghanistan have applied for these 'special Immigration Visas'.

The Biden administration is considering to grant additional visas to Afghan women politicians, journalists and activists.

Rghts groups say that women from the country had major achievements during the past two decades and should be part of any urgent plan for evacuating vulnerable people after full withdrawal, The Khaama Press reported.

The groups have not only pushed for women's visas but also men and minorities in high-risk professions.



The Taliban has recently said that the the interpreters who contributed in military missions of US troops have to repent for their actions and after that that they will be free to live and will not be targeted.

The right groups have informed the white house that women journalists, activists and politicians are on the Taliban's target list.

The US administration has not shown the green signal for the recommendation made by the rights groups.

This comes amid a surge in violence in Afghanistan. The Taliban has intensified its offensive against the government after foreign forces have started withdrawing from the war-torn country.

The Taliban has also taken control of several districts across the country and US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing completely. (ANI)

