US coronavirus cases tops 780,000

Washington [US], April 21 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has topped 780,000, nearly 42,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There are 783,290 COVID-19 cases in the United States, while the death toll stands at 41,872, the university said.

A total of 72,015 people have recovered. (Sputnik/ANI)

