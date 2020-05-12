US coronavirus toll rises above 80,000

Washington [US], May 12 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 80,000, with the number of cases exceeding 1.344 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Monday.

Health officials in the country have documented 80,087 fatalities and 1,344,512 cases overall, according to the data.

The United States leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are more than 4,1 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 284.000 deaths, according to the data. (Sputnik/ANI)

