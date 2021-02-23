Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): The United States continues to remain the worst affected due to COVID-19 with the death toll in the country surpassing 5,00,000 on Monday (local time).
According to Johns Hopkins University, as many as 28,174,133 people have detected positive for COVID-19 in the USA. The death toll in the country stands at 500,071. (ANI)
US coronavirus toll surpasses 500,000 mark
ANI | Updated: Feb 23, 2021 05:16 IST
