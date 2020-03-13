US court orders Chelsea Manning's release from jail

Washington [US], Mar 13 (ANI): Whistleblower Chelsea Manning, who was jailed for refusing to testify against WikiLeaks before a grand jury, was released on Thursday (local time).

The order comes a day after Manning attempted suicide inside the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia, reportedly by using a bedsheet to hang herself, RT reported.

The grand jury that Manning was summoned to testify before had concluded its work and was discharged on March 12, US District Judge Anthony Trenga wrote in the order, adding that her appearance is no longer needed and "her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose."

The former military officer had been held since May last year, when she was taken back into custody for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.

Manning, who had earlier served nearly seven years in prison for the massive leak, objected to the questioning in a court appearance in March that was apparently part of a continued effort by federal prosecutors investigating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The whistleblower was subsequently held in contempt and a federal appeals court rejected her argument for release -- that her rights were violated by the subpoena proceedings, and the federal prosecutors purportedly seeking to entrap her -- in April.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison, a sentence which was commuted by former US President Barack Obama in 2017, following which she was released. (ANI)

