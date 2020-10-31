US COVID-19 case count rises from 8mn to 9mn in 2 weeks

Washington DC [US], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States jumped from 8 million to 9 million in just two weeks, data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed on Friday.



Health officials had by (mid-day) confirmed 9,007,298 cases of COVID-19, up from 8 million on October 16, the data showed. The death toll, meanwhile, had reached 229,293, according to the data.

According to the university's data, there are 45,373,712 cases and 1,185,053 deaths in the world. (ANI/Sputnik)

