US COVID-19 cases surpass 12-million mark

Washington [US], November 22 (ANI): The number of coronavirus cases in the United States on Saturday surpassed 12 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in the world's worst impacted country from the pandemic is 255,414, CNN reported.

Almost every state in the country is reporting a rapid surge in cases and nationwide numbers have been climbing much faster than ever before.

On Friday, more than 195,500 new infections were reported, the country's highest for a single day, and far beyond what the nation was seeing just weeks ago.

The highest number of single-day cases during the country's summer surge was a little more than 77,100 in July, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

The US on Friday also recorded its highest number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals on a given day: just over 82,100, according to the COVID Tracking Project. (ANI)