US declines UK extradition request of American diplomat's wife involved in fatal accident

Washington [US], Jan 24 (ANI): The United States on Thursday declined the extradition request by the United Kingdom for an American diplomat's wife who was involved in a fatal car accident.

Anne Sacoolas was involved in a crash that killed Harry Dunn

a 19-year old teenager, in central London.

"At the time the accident occurred, and for the duration of her stay in the UK, the U.S. citizen driver, in this case, had immunity from criminal jurisdiction", Sputnik quoted a representative for the State Department as saying.

Early this month when the UK filed a request for the extradition of Sacoolas, the United States' Department of State had termed the request "highly inappropriate.".

The United Kingdom has sent to the US an extradition request of Anne Sacoolas on January 10.

Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left the country in the aftermath of the incident. (ANI)

