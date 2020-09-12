US 'deeply concerned' 12 Hong Kong activists denied access to lawyers: Pompeo

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): The United States is concerned that 12 Hong Kong rights activists who were arrested two weeks ago have been denied access to their lawyers, said Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday (local time).

"The United States is deeply concerned that 12 Hong Kong democracy activists, arrested two weeks ago off the coast of Hong Kong by Guangdong Maritime Police, have been denied access to lawyers of their choice," said Pompeo.



He further said that the local authorities in Hong Kong are yet to provide information regarding the welfare of the 12 activists or the charges against them.

"We question Chief Executive Carrie Lam's stated commitment to protecting the rights of Hong Kong residents, and call on authorities to ensure due process," the Secretary of State added.

The activists were arrested off the coast of Hong Kong two weeks ago. (ANI)

