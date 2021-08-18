US deeply concerned for Afghan women, says NSA Jake Sullivan

Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): The US is deeply concerned for Afghan women and girls under the Taliban control, National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday as the terror group has been blamed for committing barbaric atrocities against women.

"Truly, deeply, my heart goes out to Afghan women and girls today under the Taliban. We've seen what they've done before. That was a very hard thing for us to face," Sullivan said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid during a press conference assured that the group is committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam.



"Taliban are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women," he said.

"The Taliban have pardoned everyone and will not take revenge against anyone, including former military members and those who worked with the foreign forces. No one will search their houses," Mujahid added as quoted by TOLO.

Earlier, Sullivan also mentioned that the US has proven in other places that it can suppress terrorism without a permanent military presence on the ground and Washington intends to do exactly that in Afghanistan.

The terror group took control over Afghanistan on Sunday after entering the presidential palace in Kabul.

The Taliban leaders discussed future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community. (ANI)

