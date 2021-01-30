US Defense Secy, Italian counterpart discuss 'rising China, threats from Russia'

Washington DC [US], January 30 (ANI): US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in his first conversation with Italian counterpart Lorenzo Guerini on Friday discussed global security challenges, including China and Russia.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone today with Italian Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini to reinforce our steadfast commitment to our bilateral defense relationship. The leaders discussed views on shared global security challenges including a rising China and threats from Russia," Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in a release.

Secretary Austin thanked Italy for continuing to host US forces and noted the importance of the presence of US forces in Italy to NATO's collective security.



He also thanked Italy for being an exporter of security through its many deployments worldwide, including its leading roles in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

Since the arrival of the Biden administration, both Defense Secretary Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been holding talks with allies and friends around the world.

Highlighting the need to build on shared values between the US and India, Austin on Wednesday had emphasised Washington's commitment to the Major Defense Partnership with New Delhi, during his phone conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Secretary Austin noted the great strides made in the US-India defense relationship, and he pledged to work collaboratively with the Defence Minster to sustain progress," Kirby had said. (ANI)

