US Democratic Party Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims medical aid blocked in Kashmir, retweets Pak propaganda

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that there are reports of violence, torture and blockage of medical aid and communication in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the region was stripped of its special status by the Indian government in August.
She also retweeted a video of herself posted by a user, which shows her participating in a so-called "solidarity march" on Kashmir and scribbling a message on a huge coloured chart paper.
"We stand for the basic human dignity of Kashmiris & support democracy, equality, and human rights for all - including the most vulnerable. Reports of violence & torture are extremely concerning, and the blockade from communication and life-saving medical care must end," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on her handle after retweeting the Twitterer's video.

Taking a closer look, the user who was retweeted by the rising star in the Democratic Party, has a history of retweeting a plethora of anti-India posts on Kashmir. He routinely retweets tweets with hashtags run by Pakistani propaganda pushers such as 'IstandwithImran', 'StandwithKashmir' and 'LetKashmirSpeak' to name a few.
"Heartfelt thanks & gratitude Alexandria Cortez @AOC for taking out of her busy schedule and expressing solidarity with #Kashmir which reels under a vicious siege, Day 57, more respect & strength to U," the user tweeted with the hashtag 'StandWithKashmir' and tagged other Democratic Congresswomen such as Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who are American citizens belonging to ethnic minority backgrounds in the US.
On August 5, India had abrogated provisions of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two separate Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
New Delhi has maintained that its constitutional changes are strictly an internal matter and will usher in development in the region, which was stagnated due to separatism and terrorism for the last few decades.
Pakistan, on the other hand, was left bewildered and shocked, and has gone all out to internationalise the Kashmir issue and raked up the so-called mistreatment of Muslims in the region and elsewhere in India. However, the international community has stood with India and Pakistan has been snubbed globally over the issue.
Several foreign media reports had claimed of continued violence and blocking of healthcare facilities to the injured in the region in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. The Indian government and the armed forces have denied the allegations and stressed that the situation is coming back to normal.
In response, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary had debunked the myth and put out a series of tweets, assuring the people that there was no healthcare crisis in the Valley and expressed dissent over the "shocking" reportage.
"In my official, personal, moral capacity, want to assure everyone there is no healthcare crisis in #Kashmir. Some difficulties, not unique to post Aug 5 situation. Saying this in the backdrop of some shocking reportage from Delhi, London & Washington," he said.
"I am also conscious of the fact that after reading these stories you are less likely to believe my official statement. Which is why I am also assuring everyone in my personal and moral capacity as well," Choudhary said in another tweet.
Slamming the anti-India propaganda reporting over Kashmir in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, the IAS officer continued saying, "Every time I read an alleged health crisis story from some Delhi, London and Washington, that chills my spine. Then I go out personally to find out the truth. Difficulties not denied but truth has to be upheld."
"Lastly, I see people getting angry and abusive finding rebuttal of such panicky reportage. Instead of that bring cases to my knowledge, I assure personal attention even as 94% doctors are on duty," he said in a follow-up tweet.
Choudhary also posted details of surgeries which took place after August 5, the day when Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special provision.
"Here are some post-Aug 5 details of surgeries: LD hospital -1168, SMHS -682, Bone and joint hospital -800, Superspeciality -382, SKIMS -410. Total -3442. It's absolutely in consonance with our monthly average this year," he said. (ANI)

