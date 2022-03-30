US deputy NSA Daleep Singh to visit India ahead of 2+2 dialogue

Washington [US], March 30 (ANI): Ahead of the 2+2 dialogue between India and United States, US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh will pay an official visit to India from March 30-31.

"On March 30th and 31st, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh will be in New Delhi to continue our ongoing consultations with the Government of India, and advance a range of issues in the U.S.-India economic relationship and strategic partnership," said US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne in a statement.

According to the statement, Singh will meet with Government of India officials to deepen cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and prosperity, and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Singh will consult closely with counterparts on the consequences of Russia's unjustified war against Ukraine and mitigating its impact on the global economy, the statement said.

Singh will also discuss the priorities of the Biden Administration, including the promotion of high-quality infrastructure through Build Back Better World and the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the statement added.

Meanwhile, India and United States are scheduled to hold 2+2 dialogue in Washington on April 11.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will also have other meetings scheduled on the sidelines. (ANI)