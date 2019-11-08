US flag
US flag

US designates Al-Qaeda Affiliate Senior Member Amadou Kouffa

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 02:51 IST

Washington [US], Nov 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Amadou Kouffa, a senior member of Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) terror group, for conducting acts of terrorism.
"Today's designation notifies the US public and the international community that Amadou Kouffa has committed, or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism," the US Department of State said in a statement on Thursday.
The State Department noted that JNIM - an affiliate of the al-Qaeda terror group (outlawed in Russia) - was formed in 2017 and operates in the Sahel region of Africa.
"JNIM has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks and kidnappings since March 2017, killing more than 500 civilians," the statement said, adding that some of its attacks were conducted in Mali and Burkina Faso.
The United States has accused Kouffa of organizing the attack against Malian army earlier this year that resulted in the death of more than 20 people, the statement said. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:57 IST

Centre to revoke Aatish Taseer's OCI card

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday announced that it will revoke the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card of author and journalist Aatish Taseer on grounds of him having concealed information in his PIO application and failing to dispute a notice sent to him by the government in

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:28 IST

PM Modi congratulates UAE President on his re-election

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected as the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:13 IST

CEC Sunil Arora to visit Uzbekistan as observer in country's...

New Delhi [India] Nov 7 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora will visit Uzbekistan as an observer in the country's parliamentary election slated to be held on December 22, Uzbekistan Envoy to India Farhad Arziev said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:04 IST

UK truck deaths: All 39 victims identified as Vietnamese nationals

Hanoi [Vietnam], Nov 7 (ANI): All 39 migrants found dead inside a refrigerated truck in southern England last month have been identified as Vietnamese nationals, Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:37 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Piskarevsky Memorial in...

St. Petersburg [Russia], Nov 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited Piskarevsky Memorial in St. Petersburg upon his arrival in Russia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:30 IST

PM Modi to pay 2-day visit to Brazil from Nov 13 to attend BRICS summit

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Brazil from November 13 to attend the 11th BRICS summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:03 IST

Four judges killed in Afghanistan's Logar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 7 (ANI): At least four judges were killed on Thursday in an ambush in Afghanistan's Logar province.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:54 IST

Widespread protests in PoK ring alarm bells for Islamabad

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Nov 7 (ANI): Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of the ongoing protests against the police crackdown on peaceful demonstrations last month that claimed the lives of one person and injured several others in the region.<

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:54 IST

Free Balochistan Movement to organise programs in Austria,...

London [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has announced to organise programs in Austria, Germany, and Canada on November 13 to pay tributes to Baloch activists who lost their lives during the freedom struggle.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:43 IST

New map accurate, no change in boundary with Nepal: MEA

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The new political map released by India after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir accurately depicts its sovereign territory and did not revise its boundary with Nepal in any manner, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted on Thursday, a day after the Nepal gove

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:16 IST

India yet to hear from Pak on its request for adequate security...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): India is yet to hear from Pakistan on its request for adequate security and medical arrangements for the inaugural jatha visiting Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:07 IST

South Korea deports two North Koreans for killing 16 crew members

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 7 (ANI): South Korea on Thursday deported two North Korean nationals back to their home country after finding out that they killed 16 crew members on a fishing boat, informed the Unification Ministry of South Korea.

Read More
iocl