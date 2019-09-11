US State Department logo
US State Department logo

US designates leader of Pak-based terror group as terrorist

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 03:04 IST

Washington [US], Sept 11 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday (local time) designated the leader of Pakistan-based terror organisation, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as a terrorist.
TTP, also known as Pakistan Taliban, is responsible for carrying out multiple suicide bombings, and have killed hundreds of civilians. TTP was earlier designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by the Department of State.
Noor Wali, also known as Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, was named the leader of TTP in June 2018 following the death of former TTP leader Mullah Fazlullah. "Under Noor Wali's leadership, TTP has claimed responsibility for numerous deadly terrorist attacks across Pakistan," said US state department in a statement.
The decision by the state department was taken to deny the terrorist group "the resources to plan and carry out attacks".
According to the United Nations, the TPP is associated with Al-Qaida. It is responsible for "financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of, supplying, selling or transferring arms and related materiel to, recruiting for or otherwise supporting acts or activities of" Al-Qaida.
This comes as another blow to Pakistan which has been repeatedly called out by the world community for supporting the terrorist groups. Pakistan has been under the FATF radar for its complicity towards terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) among others.
The FATF had given a stern message to Pakistan to expedite its action plan for curbing terror financing by October or face the prospect of getting blacklisted, which could aggravate problems for its stagnant economy. The present action by the US might adversely impact Islamabad case in front of the FATF.

Along with the TPP, the state department also listed leaders of Hizballah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, ISIS, ISIS-Philippines and ISIS-West Africa.
The department also designated an al-Qa'ida affiliate in Syria- Hurras al-Din-- as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.
"The State Department is moving aggressively to implement these new authorities. Today, the Department has designated one terrorist group - Hurras al-Din, an al-Qa'ida affiliate in Syria - as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)," the statement said.
"The Department has also designated as SDGTs 12 leaders of previously designated groups, including Hizballah, HAMAS, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, ISIS, ISIS-Philippines, ISIS-West Africa, and Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan. In addition to these actions, the Department of the Treasury has designated 15 additional terrorists affiliated with ISIS, ISIS-Philippines, ISIS-Khorasan, al-Qa'ida, HAMAS, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force under the same authority," the added.
The new order puts foreign financial institutions on notice that they risk sanctions if they knowingly "conduct or facilitate any significant transactions on behalf of designated terrorists". (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 03:09 IST

Explosion occurs in Kabul near US embassy

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 11 (ANI): A powerful explosion occurred near the US Embassy in Kabul on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 02:15 IST

Amid rocket fires sirens warning, Israel PM evacuated from stage...

Ashodad [Israel], Sept 11 (ANI): Amid sirens warning of rocket fire, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was evacuated from the stage during an election rally in Ashdod on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 00:54 IST

Players opting out 'purely based' on 2009 incident: Sri Lanka...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 11 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Tuesday rejected Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain's claims that India had influenced its players in opting out of the upcoming Pak tour and said that the cricketers' decision was "purely based" on the 2009 incident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:56 IST

India rejects Pakistan's false narrative on J-K, says terrorism...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India on Tuesday firmly rejected Pakistan's allegations at the UN Human Rights Council and hit back saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir has come from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:37 IST

NRC a statutory, transparent process monitored by Supreme Court:...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India on Tuesday asserted that the National Register of Citizens in Assam is a "statutory, transparent and non-discriminatory legal process" monitored by its Supreme court and that its implementation would comply with Indian laws and is consistent with its democrat

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:32 IST

OIC has no locus standi to comment on our internal affairs:...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India said on Tuesday that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has no locus standi to comment on the 'internal affairs' of New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:46 IST

Terrorism worst form of human rights abuse, Pakistan's remarks...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India said on Tuesday that its legislative decisions on Jammu and Kashmir cut the ground from under Pakistan's feet by creating obstacles in its continuing sponsorship of cross-border terrorism and its gory human rights record speaks for itself.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:04 IST

US: Trump fires National Security Advisor John Bolton

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has fired National Security Advisor John Bolton stating that he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:38 IST

India calls Pakistan epicentre of terrorism, rejects its false...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India on Tuesday rejected Pakistan's allegations at the UN Human Rights Council and hit back saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir has come from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:04 IST

China says it opposes any 'unilateral actions' that complicates...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): China on Tuesday said it opposes any 'unilateral actions' which could complicate the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and called upon India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:43 IST

India calls Pakistan epicentre of terrorism, rejects its false...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India on Tuesday rejected Pakistan's allegations at the UN Human Rights Council and hit back saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir has come from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as a form

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:00 IST

Afghan presidential candidates express concerns over polls,...

Kabul, [Afghanistan] Sept 10 (ANI): Presidential candidate of Afghanistan Shaida Mohammad Abdali on Tuesday called on the National Unity Government (NUG) leaders and country's political elites to hold a 'national meeting' to make a decision on the upcoming election.

Read More
iocl