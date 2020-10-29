US designates NACPU as Chinese Foreign Mission, another arm of CCP propaganda: Pompeo

Washington [US] October 29 (ANI): The US has designated the National Association for China's Peaceful Unification (NACPU) as a foreign mission of China, said Secretary of State Michael Pompeo adding that the NACPU is another arm of the Chinese Communist Party.

"The United Front Work Department (UFWD) is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) organ tasked with co-opting and neutralizing threats to the party's rule and spreading its influence and propaganda overseas. The CCP regards this party apparatus as a "magic weapon" to advance Beijing's policies," Pompeo said in a statement by the State Department.



"The Department of State designated a UFWD-controlled organization - the National Association for China's Peaceful Unification (NACPU) - as a foreign mission of the PRC under the U.S. Foreign Missions Act. The goal of this action is to shine a light on this organization and make clear that their messages come from Beijing," he added.

The Secretary of State said that the UFWD -- which is the CCP organ tasked with co-opting and neutralizing threats to the party's rule and spreading propaganda overseas -- along with the NACPU seeks "to spread Beijing's malign influence in the United States".

"Authentic people-to-people exchanges are crucial for establishing understanding between cultures, but the UFWD is not a vehicle for people-to-people exchange. Instead, it uses front organizations like the NACPU to advance the PRC's propaganda and malign influence," Pompeo said. (ANI)

