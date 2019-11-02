US diplomat to participate in session of 'Quad' consultations in Bangkok

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells is expected to participate in a session of the US-Australia-India-Japan "Quad" consultations and hold bilaterals with world leaders on the margins of the East Asia Summit and Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Bangkok.

Wells is currently on a visit to Thailand and Bangladesh from November 1 to 7.

"In Bangkok, Thailand, she will hold bilateral meetings with regional partners on the margins of the East Asia Summit and Indo-Pacific Business Forum, and will participate in a session of the US-Australia-India-Japan "Quad" consultations," the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

Wells will then travel to Bangladesh where she will meet with senior Bangladeshi government officials and civil society leaders in Dhaka.

"In Cox's Bazar, she will also meet with Bangladeshi officials and representatives from international and non-governmental organisations to discuss US humanitarian assistance and observe the conditions refugees and host communities are facing," the statement said. (ANI)

