US diplomat who overheard Trump, Gordon phone call on Ukraine to testify

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 09:27 IST

Washington [US], Nov 19 (Sputnik/ANI): David Holmes, a political adviser at the US Embassy in Ukraine, will testify on Thursday as part of the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, media reported.
Holmes has been scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday for a public impeachment hearing, Axios reported on Monday.
On Friday, Holmes told House lawmakers that he overheard a telephone call between Trump and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland the day after the US president's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Trump asked Gordon if Ukraine was going to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden - a political rival in the 2020 election - whose son was once a board member at Ukrainian gas company Burisma; the ambassador confirmed they would.
The freeze of hundreds of millions of dollars in US military aid to Ukraine this summer has been at the core of the impeachment inquiry against Trump's alleged abuse of power. The Democrats believe that Trump held back aid to Ukraine to pressure its leadership into opening an investigation into.
Trump has categorically denied applying any pressure to the Ukrainian leadership when requesting it to probe possible instances of corruption, which he says is his duty as president. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 09:01 IST

Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for treatment today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 19 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will travel to London from the International Airport in Lahore at around 10 am (local time) on Tuesday via a Qatar air ambulance.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 07:45 IST

'Half of children globally don't know about Convention on the...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Half of the children globally do not know about the Convention on the Rights of the Child, despite being the most widely ratified human rights treaty in the world, according to a report by NGO Educo.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 06:50 IST

Amid crisis, China's State Council appoints new Hong Kong Police...

Hong Kong, Nov 19 (ANI): Amid the massive protests that have engulfed Hong Kong, China's State Council on Tuesday appointed Tang Ping-keung as Commissioner of Police of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), replacing Lo Wai-chung.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 06:12 IST

Turkish Foreign Minister warns of resuming Syrian offensive if...

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that his country was ready to resume its offensive in northeastern Syria if the United States and Russia do not implement their share of agreements on the withdrawal of Kurdish militia, whom Ankara designat

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 05:35 IST

'Another Trump-Kim summit would be useless unless US drops its...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Nov 19 (ANI): Rebuking US President Donald Trump over his tweet wherein he urged Kim Jong Un to "act quickly" and "get the deal done", North Korea's Foreign Ministry advisor Kim Kye Gwan on Monday (local time) said another summit between Chairman Kim Jong-un and President Dona

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 05:03 IST

Preparation in final stages for Normandy format meeting over...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 19 (ANI): The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany will discuss the situation in Ukraine in Paris on December 9, Kremlin confirmed.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 04:49 IST

House of Representatives investigating if President Trump lied...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 19 (ANI): The US House of Representatives is investigating whether President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller in written answers he provided in the Russia investigation, CNN reported.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 03:59 IST

US says it is ready to work with Sri Lanka's new President...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 19 (ANI): The US on Monday (local time) said it was ready to work with Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the new President of Sri Lanka and called on him to uphold Sri Lanka's commitments to security sector reform, accountability, respect for human rights, and non-recurrence of violen

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 03:20 IST

US to terminate sanctions waiver for Iran's Fordow nuclear plant: Pompeo

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 19 (ANI): In a move that is likely to further inflame tensions between Iran and America, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Monday (local time) announced that his country will be rescinding its Iran sanctions waiver for Iranian fuel enrichment plant Fordow.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 02:28 IST

US no longer considers Israeli settlements in West Bank as...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 19 (ANI): The Donald Trump administration on Monday (local time) announced that the US no longer regards Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal or violating international law.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 01:45 IST

'As PM, I was pleased to begin rehabilitation of Quadrilateral...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott on Monday said that as the Prime Minister, he was very pleased to begin to the rehabilitation of Quadrilateral security dialogue.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:30 IST

Bhutanese Foreign Minister calls on Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan, T. Dorji, met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah here in New Delhi on Monday.

