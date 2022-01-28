US doing everything to facilitate delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Ned Price

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): The United States is doing everything possible to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and does not do anything to hinder the flow of such aid into the country, said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday (local time).

"We want to be very clear to the international community that not only are we not standing in the way of the provision of much needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, but we are doing everything we can to facilitate the flow of vital assistance and support to the Afghan people," Sputnik quoted Price as saying during a press briefing.

The United States has committed USD 308 million to the people of Afghanistan earlier this month bringing the total humanitarian assistance to more than half a billion dollars since mid-August alone, Price said.



Price claims the United States remains a humanitarian leader with respect to Afghanistan and will continue to be one while the scale of the crisis in the country continues to be enormous and requires a global response, Sputnik reported.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul in mid-August last year.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis. (ANI)

