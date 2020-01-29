US dropped record 7,423 bombs on Afghanistan last year

Washington D. C. [United States], Jan 29 (ANI): The United States has dropped a record number of bombs on targets in Afghanistan in 2019.

According to a report released by the US Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT) on Monday, the US has dropped 7,423 bombs on targets in Afghanistan in 2019, marking a rise from the 7,362 munitions released in 2018, reported Al Jazeera.

Following the rise in civil casualties in Afghanistan, the United Nations and rights groups have time and again expressed their concerns over the increase in airstrikes across the country by the US and Afghan forces.

On Sunday, over seven civilians including three children were killed in government air raids in northern Balkh province in the country, triggering protests from local residents.

Earlier this month, over 60 civilians were killed or wounded in a US drone attack targeting a top Taliban splinter-group commander in western Afghanistan.

According to the UN, around 717 civilians were killed in airstrikes by government forces, including the US, in the first half of 2019.

The surge in hostilities comes after the US and the Taliban continue to push for a possible agreement that would see US troops withdrawing from Afghanistan in return for security guarantees. (ANI)

