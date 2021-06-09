US eases COVID-19 travel warning to Japan ahead of Olympics

Washington [US], June 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States eased COVID-19-related travel restrictions to Japan ahead of the upcoming Olympics, the State Department said in a notice on Tuesday.

"Reconsider travel to Japan due to COVID-19," the notice read.

Before traveling to Japan, Americans are urged to discuss upcoming trips with their healthcare providers and be aware of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warning, as well as avoid contact with sick people.



"The CDC has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Japan due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country," the notice said.

The new announcement replaced the previous one from May 25, where the State Department urged Americans "do not travel" to Japan.

This comes several weeks before the Olympic Games are set to kick off in Tokyo on July 23. The Olympics were postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

