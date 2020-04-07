US echoes PM Modi's call to 'challenge the darkness' in the midst of COVID-19 crisis

Washington D.C. [USA], April 7 (ANI): The United States on Monday lauded the "wonderful show of solidarity" from Indians to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to "challenge the darkness" spread by the coronavirus crisis and said it echoed the appeal.

"We echo PM @narendramodi's call to "challenge the darkness" in the midst of the #COVID19 crisis. A wonderful show of solidarity from the people of #India as they lit up balconies and doorsteps on Sunday," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice G. Wells said in a Twitter posting.

Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses at '9 pm for 9 minutes' on Sunday and just light candles or 'diyas' to mark the fight against coronavirus, which has claimed more than 100 lives in the country so far.

Indians rose to the occasion in unison and lit candles, diyas to signal India's resolve to defeat the coronavirus.

Indian missions abroad also participated in the initiative. The Indian High Commission in Pakistan lit lamps on Sunday night as did the Israel Embassy in Delhi which was lit up on Sunday in response to Modi's '9 pm for 9 minutes' event.

"The team at @IsraelinIndia joins our brothers and sisters in India as we light up the darkness at #9pm9minutes Let's spread light, positivity, and hope as we stop the spread of #COVID19," tweeted Israel in India. (ANI)

