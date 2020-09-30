US election 2020: Trump and Biden to face-off in first presidential debate

Washington DC [US], September 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to square off today (local time) in Cleveland for their first of three debates -- a socially distanced affair in which the candidates won't shake hands.

Both the candidates will debate over several topics such as the Supreme Court, coronavirus, economy, race and violence, records of Trump and Biden, and the election's integrity.

Each segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator opens each segment with a question. Chris Wallace, the Fox News anchor will be moderating the debate, who has also picked out the topics for the same. Wallace will then use the rest of the time in the segment to facilitate further discussion on the topic, according to the commission.

The Tuesday prime time debate is expected to draw millions of viewers -- although the studio audience will be limited due to social distancing. The audience, at about 70, will undergo COVID-19 testing and follow other health safety protocols.

A total of three 2020 presidential debates are scheduled during the final stretch of the race for the White House.

The first presidential debate will be held in Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. The debate is scheduled to last for 90 minutes i.e. 9 pm - 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).

There will be two more debates held between them -- October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville, following which a single round for their running mates.

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, are scheduled to meet on October 7 in Salt Lake City. (ANI)