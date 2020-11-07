US Elections 2020: Biden maintains lead over Trump in 4 states

Washington [US], November 7 (ANI): As the counting of votes for US Presidential polls continue, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has managed to maintain a lead over President Donald Trump in four key states.

According to CNN projections as of 4 pm ET (2:30 am IST), Biden is leading in the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, while Trump has managed to lead the former Vice President in North Carolina.



Biden is leading Pennsylvania by 13,641 votes, Nevada by 20,137 votes, and Arizona by 39,769 votes. His lead in Georgia has been slim, with 1,616 votes.

On the other hand, Trump's lead in North Carolina is by 76,737 votes.

Biden currently leads Trump with 253 electoral votes to 213 votes, as per the latest updates by CNN. (ANI)

