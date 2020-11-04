US Elections 2020: Biden projected to win Maryland, District of Columbia, Delaware, Massachusetts

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to win the states of Maryland, District of Columbia, Delaware, and Massachusetts in the polls on Tuesday.

There are 10 electoral votes in Maryland, 11 electoral votes in Massachusetts, and three votes each in District of Columbia and Delaware.

Biden needs to secure a minimum of 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the White House.



Voters are deciding between US President Donald Trump and Biden, along with all 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

If elected, Biden would be the oldest president in US history at his inauguration, at age 78. Trump, who is currently 74, would also be the oldest president ever if he wins a second term.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)

