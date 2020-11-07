US Elections 2020: Legal proceedings are just the beginning, warns Trump

Washington [US], November 7 (ANI); US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) warned that legal proceedings were 'just the beginning', and also said that his Democratic rival Joe Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim the President's office.

"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!" said Trump in a tweet.

In another tweet, the President claimed that he had a big lead in some states, which had "miraculously" disappeared.



"I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!" Trump tweeted.

Earlier, in a statement, the President had vowed to keep pursuing the process of counting of "illegal ballots" through every aspect of the law.

"From the beginning, we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government," he wrote on Twitter.

According to CNN, Biden had earlier taken lead over Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, taking him closer to the 270 electoral college votes he needs to win the US presidential election.

Biden leads Trump with 253 electoral college votes to 213 votes, as per the latest updates. (ANI)

