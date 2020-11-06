US Elections 2020: Trump campaign files lawsuit against Philadelphia election officials

Washington [US], November 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's election campaign on Thursday filed a new lawsuit against Philadelphia elections officials for allegedly violating their due process rights by blocking the observation of ballots in the city.

However, the complaint does not seem to include any details about how and why canvassing might have been blocked, reported CNN.



This is a new claim in federal court alleging violations of constitutional instead of state law. There is a 5:30 pm hearing scheduled.

Earlier, Trump's election campaign had filed a lawsuit to stop ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania and to prevent the counting of absentee ballots in Georgia that it claims arrived after the deadline on Election Day.

The USA Today reported that the announcements of the Pennsylvania and Michigan lawsuits came shortly before Biden was projected on Wednesday afternoon to win Michigan. (ANI)

