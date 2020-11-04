US Elections 2020: Trump leading early in Indiana, New Hampshire

Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has an early lead in Indiana and New Hampshire while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes a lead in Kentucky with at least one per cent of precincts reporting in the three states.

Early results from Fox News revealed that Trump is leading 65.7 - 32.6 per cent in Indiana with 4 per cent of precincts and in New Hampshire leads 61.5 - 38.5 per cent with 1 per cent of precincts reporting, the data showed on Tuesday evening.

"We are looking really good all over the country. Thank you!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Biden leads in Kentucky 52.3 - 45.3 per cent with 10 per cent of precincts reporting. Trump had a quick lead over Biden in the state when the first polls closed. (ANI)