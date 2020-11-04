US Elections 2020: Trump projected to win 3 more states

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is projected to win the states of North Dakota, Alabama and South Carolina in the Presidential polls on Tuesday.

North Dakota has three electoral votes, while Alabama and South Carolina have nine electoral votes each, reported CNN.

Trump is also projected to win South Dakota, Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee, according to CNN.



Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to win Colorado, Connecticut, Vermont, Delaware, Washington, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

The polling stations at Iowa, Montana, Nevada and Utah will close at 10 pm ET (8:30 pm IST).

Each candidate needs to secure a minimum of 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the White House again.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)

