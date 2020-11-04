US Elections 2020: Trump projected to win West Virginia, Tennessee

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is projected to win the states of West Virginia and Tennessee in the US Presidential polls on Tuesday, reported CNN.

West Virginia contains a total of five electoral votes, while there are 11 electoral votes in Tennessee.

He already won Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Indiana earlier in the day.



Trump needs to secure a minimum of 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the White House for the second time.

Voters are deciding between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, along with all 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)

