US Elections 2020: Trump vows to keep pursuing process of ballot counting

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], November 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) vowed to keep pursuing the process of counting of "illegal ballots" through every aspect of the law.

In a statement, Trump said: "From the beginning, we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government."



He further asserted that he will never give up fighting for the people and the nation.

Trump stated that the American people deserved to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification and that this was no longer about any single election.

"This was about the integrity of our entire election process," said Trump.

According to CNN, former Vice President Joe Biden has taken lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, taking him closer to the 270 electoral college votes he needs to win the US presidential election.

Biden leads Trump with 253 electoral college votes to 213 votes, as per the latest updates. (ANI)

