US Elections 2020: Voter turnout in Orlando precinct exceeds 100 pc

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): In the rarest of feats, the turnout at a precinct in the University of Central Florida in Orlando exceeded 100 per cent, according to the Orange County supervisor of elections' office.

The turnout at precinct 538 stood at 105 per cent, shortly before the polls closed at 7 pm EST with 795 ballots cast, every registered voter at the precinct cast a ballot in the election.



The high turnout percentage was recorded due to a few voters who had switched their addresses on Election Day and moved into the precinct, said Danae Rivera-Marasco, an elections spokeswoman.

When the voter rolls closed ahead of the election, the precinct had 754 people registered to vote there.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)

