US Elections 2020: 'We are going to win', says Biden as he nears victory

Delaware [US], November 7 (ANI): With leads in battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, Joe Biden Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday night said that although he doesn't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers point to a "clear and convincing" victory.

"We don't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story," Joe Biden said. "We're going to win this race," Biden said addressing his supporters at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden was speaking publicly for the first time since his vote count overtakes Trump's in Georgia Pennsylvania. The remarks come as Arizona (11 electoral votes) released more results with the Democrat leading in Georgia (16 electoral votes), Nevada (6 electoral votes) and Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes). Georgia officials said on Friday that the state is headed to a recount.

Biden closes in on victory in the high-stakes US Presidential elections as his lead over President Donald Trump is growing in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

A new batch of votes from Pennsylvania's Allegheny County was counted and released tonight, widening Biden's lead over President Trump by 27,130 votes, according to a CNN tally. There are 20 electoral votes at play in the state.



"Just look at what has happened since yesterday. Twenty four hours we were behind in Georgia, now we're ahead, and we are going to win that state. Twenty-four hours ago we were behind in Pennsylvania, and we are going to win Pennsylvania. And now we are ahead, but we are winning in Arizona, we're winning in Nevada, and in fact our lead just doubled in Nevada. We're on track for over 300 electoral votes, electoral college votes. And look at the national numbers. We're going to win this race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us," he said

As slow-moving counting of ballot proceeds, the chances of Trump to win the race looks dim. He needs 56 electoral college votes to reach the magic 270.

"We have to remain calm. Patient. Let the process work out as we count all the votes," Joe Biden urged, for the third day in a row.

"We've gotten over 74 million votes, that's more than any presidential ticket has ever gotten in the history of the United States of America," he said.

Voting took place on November 3 for the elections. While counting has been completed in many states, Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania are still counting ballots and winners have not been projected in those states. (ANI)

