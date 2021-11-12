US envoy to UN to tour middle east next week

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): The US envoy to the United Nations will travel to Israel, Palestine and Jordan next week in an attempt to drum up support for a two-state solution and reaffirm Washington's support of its long-time ally.

"United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, and Amman on November 14-19 to reaffirm our partnerships, meet with senior UN officials, and advance U.S. objectives on the Middle East that figure prominently in our work at the United Nations," the US mission to the UN said in a statement.

According to the statement, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will be the first US Cabinet official to visit Israel since the formation of its new government in June. The envoy will meet with senior Israeli officials to reinforce the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security and discuss continued US-Israel cooperation at the UN and a full range of regional issues.



She will also visit Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, where she will tour the museum and lay a wreath to commemorate victims of the Holocaust, it added.

In Ramallah, she will continue the Administration's efforts to build ties with the Palestinian people. She will meet with the Palestinian leadership, as well as with civil society. In Jerusalem and Ramallah, she will discuss practical steps to advance freedom, security, and prosperity for all and to preserve the viability of a two-state solution.

As per the statement, in Jordan, the US envoy will reaffirm the United States commitment to the enduring and strategic partnership between the two countries. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will also convey the United States appreciation for Jordan's generosity in hosting refugees from neighbouring countries.

She will engage with refugees and see firsthand how US assistance provides life-saving support to address humanitarian needs in Jordan for refugees and the communities that host them, the statement read. (ANI)

